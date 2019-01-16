Virat Kohli all praise for MS Dhoni, calls it a 'classic'

cricket

India captain scores his 39th ODI century but heaps praise on Dhoni; says there is no doubt about his ex-skipper's place in this team

Mahendra Singh Dhoni en route his unbeaten 55 during the second ODI against Australia at Adelaide Oval yesterday. Pics/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli called it an "MS classic" after Mahendra Singh Dhoni plundered sixes that reminded of his heyday, hammered home the point that the finisher in him is still alive.

Dhoni slammed an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls after Kohli laid the foundation for India's series-levelling six-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI with a fluent century here yesterday.

"There is no doubt that he should be a part of this team. Tonight was [a] MS classic. He calculates the game so well. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.



India captain Virat Kohli celebrates his century against Australia yesterday

Kohli could not take his team home this time but Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik (25 off 14) rose to the occasion with an unbeaten 57-run stand, helping India chase down a target of 299 with four balls to spare. Man of the match Kohli was dismissed in the 44th over after making 104 off 112 balls with five fours and two sixes. Dhoni, who has been coping a lot of criticism for his waning finishing skills, turned back the clock and took India past the finish line with a last-over six.

"You look for little moments to pump you up, get into the zone, and that's what I was trying to do. I tried to stay as aware as possible in recognising the moment to strike. I thought those two-three overs were the moment, to bring the gap between runs and balls down. When it comes off, it looks good. It was a really tough day. My pants are white with sweat, the salts coming out. MS was tired as well," Kohli said.

