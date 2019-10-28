Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma get mushy and romantic for Diwali photos
Sharing the pictures on his Twitter handle, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli left no stone unturned to express his fondness for his lady love Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are celebrating Diwali and the cricketer shared a few pictures during the celebration on social media. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were looking adorable and so in love during what looked like a photoshoot for Diwali. in their best traditional avatars.
Virat Kohli was looking dapper in a white shirt which was paired with matching pants and an overcoat. Anushka Sharma donned a multi-coloured lehenga designed by Sabyasachi and paired it with matching antique jewellery.
Virat Kohli wen on to caption the photo saying, "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all."
Sharing the photos on his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli left no stone unturned to express the love he has for Anushka. The couple looked happy and so into each other in the photos. In one photo, Virat is seen lovingly hugging Anushka Sharma as they laugh away. The other has him strike a pose, while the third sees them posing and smiling away.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated Diwali with their family and close friends. Virat and Anushka were later seen attending Amitabh Bachchan's big Diwali part which also saw Zaheer Khan and wife Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh and wife Geeta Basra and Sunil Gavaskar from the cricket fraternity attend while various other Bollywood celebs also made an appearance.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat is rested for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. in the absence of Kohli, Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the shortest format of the game.
India recently defeated South Africa 3-0 in the three-match Test series and with that feat; the team consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship standings. The side now has 240 points from five matches.
On the other hand, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the Bollywood film 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in December 2018 has not announced any project till now.
Inputs from ANI
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived for Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali party
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are enjoying some free time as the captain has been rested for the upcoming tour against Bangladesh
Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge arrive for Amitabh Bachchan's grand Diwali party
Zaheer Khan wore a pink kurta and pyjama and Sagarika Ghatge wore a red traditional outfit and looked pretty
Harbhajan Singh was seen in an all-blue attire with matching shoes while his wife Geeta Basra donned a pink saree
Sunil Gavaskar arrived in an gold kurta and trousers for Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party
Amitabh Bachchan hosted a grand Diwali party and many from the cricket fraternity - Virat Kohli, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh attended the event with their wives. Pics/ Yogen Shah
