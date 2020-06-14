Search

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, write heartfelt posts

Published: Jun 14, 2020, 16:54 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have taken to their social media accounts to condole the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, penned emotional notes!

Sushant Singh Rajput. File/Pic
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Riteish Deshmukh posted on their social media accounts to mourn his unfortunate demise.

And now, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also taken to their social media accounts to condole his demise. Sharma penned an emotional and heartfelt note by sharing a picture of the actor and also a still from their film together, PK, which they did together in 2014. This is what she had to write:

And taking to his Twitter account, this is what Kohli had to tweet:

May his soul Rest In Peace!

