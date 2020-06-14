Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma condole Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, write heartfelt posts

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 when he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anurag Kashyap, and Riteish Deshmukh posted on their social media accounts to mourn his unfortunate demise.

And now, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have also taken to their social media accounts to condole his demise. Sharma penned an emotional and heartfelt note by sharing a picture of the actor and also a still from their film together, PK, which they did together in 2014. This is what she had to write:

And taking to his Twitter account, this is what Kohli had to tweet:

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends ð — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

May his soul Rest In Peace!

