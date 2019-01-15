Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go horse-riding in Australia

cricket

Anushka Sharma posted pictures of the couple with a horse, captioned, 'Days like these'

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma are spending some quality time together in Australia.

As Virat Kohli marshals his troops in the ODI series between India and Australia, he took some time-out to go horse-riding with wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress posted these pictures which show the couple having a good time.



On Sunday, she posted these pictures from a farm and captioned it: "Days like these." Kohli will be busy in the Adelaide ODI today.

India need to win the second ODI in Adelaide to stay alive in the three-match ODI series. India lost the first match by 34 runs, despite Rohit Sharma's valiant 133 from 129 balls.

