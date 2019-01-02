Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma meet Australian PM and wife

cricket

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and other Indian cricketers with their wives met the Australian high command during a reception held for the Australian and Indian cricket teams in Sydney

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (second left) and his wife, Jenny, met India's cricket captain Virat Kohli, and his actor wife, Anushka Sharma (right) during a reception held for the Australian and Indian cricket teams at Kirribilli House in Sydney yesterday. PIC/AP, PTI

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spent a cosy New Year's night in Sydney, Australia. Spending time along with them on New Year's Eve were other Indian cricketers with their better halves in the land of Kangaroos.

India are playing Australia in a series that includes three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. India are currently leading the Test series 2-1 after the first three Tests.

