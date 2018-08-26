Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a cute picture with their 'beautiful boy'

cricket

The India skipper is in terrific form on the field. He has scored 440 runs so far in the three Tests played as India trail 1-2

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma posted this picture of them petting a dog outside a grocery store in England. The India skipper is in terrific form on the field. He has scored 440 runs so far in the three Tests played as India trail 1-2. "Met this beautiful boy who was patient enough to take a picture with us," Kohli captioned the Instagram picture.

Indian captain Virat Kohli is going through a purple patch as he scored a brilliant 23rd Test century to help India win the third Test match at Trent Bridge. Indian team after the drubbing they suffered at the Lord's bounced back in style and won the match by 203 runs.

Virat Kohli once again showed that why he is rated as one of the best batsman going around in world cricket currently with a majestic ton and also led the team quite well. Virat Kohli loves proving his critics wrong and plays with heart on his sleeve.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand was present during the Trent Bridge Test and was visibly very happy with Virat Kohli leading India to a famous win. Anushka has been a strength for Virat Kohli and is always cheering for the men in blue. On the work front, the Bollywood actress will be next seen Yash Raj Films' 'Sui Dhaaga'.

Indian team and Virat Kohli will now take on England for the fourth Test match starting August 30 and would like to prove their mettle once again.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates