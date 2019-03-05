Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma used fake names to keep their Italy wedding a secret

cricket

And apart from their family and friends, only Anushka Sharma's wedding planner, manager and her stylist, knew about details of her wedding

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Actor Anushka Sharma recently said that in order to keep her 2017 fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy with India cricket captain Virat Kohli a secret, they did not reveal their real identity to the caterers.

And apart from their family and friends, only her wedding planner, manager and her stylist, knew about details of her wedding. "We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present.

I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed. We even used fake names while talking to the caterer. I think Virat's (name) was Rahul," Anushka told Vogue.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates