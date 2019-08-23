Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's day out at the beach in Antigua

cricket

Virat Kohli took time out before the start of the first Test to take in the sights and sounds of Antigua with his better half Anushka Sharma.

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma at a beautiful beach

Virat Kohli posted a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on a beach at Antigua where India is playing a Test match against West Indies.

India are playing their first match of the inaugural World Test Championship which will conclude in 2021. West Indies won the toss on Thursday and put India into bat. Virat Kohli scored just 9 runs as India's top order collapsed in the first session.

Ajinkya Rahane silenced his critics with a much-needed 81 on a pacer-friendly track as wobbly India reached 203 for 6 at Stumps on Day 1. Only 68.5 overs of play was possible on the day as inclement weather led to multiple interruptions but not before Rahane played one of the most defining knocks of his international career which seemed to be at crossroads due to consistent failures.

Ajinkya Rahane had a couple of useful partnerships -- 68 for fourth wicket with opener KL Rahul (44 off 97 balls) and 82 for fifth with Hanuma Vihari (32 off 56 balls) which put the innings somewhat back on track although they aren't still out of woods. However, all three players were guilty of throwing away their wickets after getting set. Especially, Rahane who was desperate to get his 10th Test hundred and first in more than two years.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has a stellar record against West Indies in Tests was kept out of the playing 11 to everyone's shock. Ashwin had more than 60 wickets and a batting average of 51 against the Caribbeans.

