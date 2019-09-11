Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's photo on the beach is all mushy and romantic

Virat Kohli recently posted a cute photo along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma on Instagram which went on to create quite a craze online. Netizens began to swarm his account and also termed the pic of the couple a 'definition of true love'.

In the picture shared on Instagram, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen seem to spend some quality time with each other and it seems they are on a beach. While Anushka Sharma sports black sunglasses along with matching bikini, Virat Kohli went on to showcase his love for tattoos.

"VIRUSHKA is the DEFINITION of TRUE LOVE. People are truly lucky who have followed them since 2013 when virushka started dating. To be 100% involved in the world, still be ABSOLUTELY DETACHED from it & have pure love for each other is legendary, RESPECT for both," one Twitter user wrote.

"King and queen," one user commented. "love u both huge fan on Anushka acting and a huge fan of you are on the field," another user tweeted. "God bless u both," one Twitter user wrote.

Virat Kohli earlier took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a photo of him posing in a grey and white shirt showing off his tattoos once again. Virat Kohli, who has a fan base of over 40 million followers, had various comments with some saying 'very nice, 'fire', 'King Kohli' and many more.

Virat Kohli had also shared a photo of him and Anushka Sharma on a beach on August 21, 2019, which has the couple smiling away at the camera in a total holiday mood.

Earlier this month, Virat Kohli created history after he overtook MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain in Test cricket history. Virat Kohli had 27 wins to his credit before the Test match against West Indies in Jamaica, but after the win in the second Test, Virat Kohli upped his tally to 28 wins in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli, age 30, has a total of 28 wins from the 48 matches he led the Indian cricket team as captain. Meanwhile, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has earned 27 Test wins from the 60 matches he led the team. Virat Kohli also is the most successful Indian captain overseas after he overtook Sourav Ganguly.

This was Virat Kohli's 12th Test win overseas and it came in his 26th Test as skipper overseas. Sourav Ganguly had earned 11 Test wins from the 28 matches he captained overseas.

