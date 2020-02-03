Virat Kohli and Co clinch T20I series 5-0 to create history against New Zealand

The Indian team and its entire support staff pose for a group photo after their 5-0 T20I series win over New Zealand at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui yesterday. Pic/AP, PTI

Mount Maunganui: Chances of another Super Over finish surfaced at one point of time in the last over. But sharp India didn't need that shoot-out to create history by beating New Zealand 5-0 in an international cricket series.

On Sunday, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma didn't take the field and KL Rahul took on the added responsibility of leading his team in fine fashion. Asked whether captain Virat Kohli has been an inspiration, Rahul said: "When you have players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the dressing room, you don't have to look further for the inspiration. Even Jasprit Bumrah [considering] the way they have been consistent and have been performing." Rahul finished the series as the highest run-getter. In fact, no player has made 224 runs in a T20 bilateral series. Averaging 56 in this series, Rahul had scores of 45, 39, 27, 57* and 56 in the five games against the Kiwis. "It's not easy to get an opportunity at this level but you know after playing a couple of years in international cricket that you have to utilise each opportunity to its fullest. There is so much talent and competition in this team and we all are aware of that," explained the India opener after India's seven-run win.

New Zealand's Ross Taylor became the first player for his country to play 100 T20 matches but his landmark match was overshadowed by India's magnificent achievement. India didn't have the services of T20 exponents like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Hardik Pandya and even Shikhar Dhawan.

They didn't give a game either to Rishabh Pant or Kuldeep Yadav who can walk into any international team. Yet, Team India won so comprehensively. "They are a very good side. Just the way cricket is played these days, it is very tough to win away from home but to come over here (and win) with a couple of players missing…that would have given a different balance to the side. I am sure it's a very good sign for Indian cricket," conceded Taylor.

India have started the tour in an incredible fashion and now expectations move to the three-match one-day series starting Wednesday.

Brief scores

India 163-3 in 20 overs

(KL Rahul 45, R Sharma

60 retired hurt, S Iyer 33*;

S Kuggeleijn 2-25) beat

New Zealand 156-9 in 20 overs (T Seifert 50, R Taylor 53; J Bumrah 3-12, N Saini 2-23, S Thakur 2-38) by seven runs

