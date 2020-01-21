Virat Kohli & Co geared up for New Zealand test

Bangalore: Himself at the forefront of a spectacular come-from-behind One-Day International series win against Australia, Virat Kohli geared up for the immediate challenge ahead, a six-week multi-format tour of New Zealand for which the Indian team departed on Monday night.

"Last time, we beat New Zealand in both series [India lost the T20I series but won the ODIs], so we're taking a lot of confidence from that," the Indian captain said after his side brushed Australia aside by seven wickets in Sunday's decider. "We were very positive in how we played, very sure of what we wanted to do. The thing about playing away is if you're able to put the home team under pressure, you can enjoy your cricket. If you bring out your 'A' game, you can really put them under pressure," Kohli said.

