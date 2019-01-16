Virat Kohli has 21 centuries, MS Dhoni has 99.85 average in winning chases

cricket

While Virat Kohli holds the record of highest number of centuries in successful run chases, MS Dhoni has a Bradman-like average in winning run chases in ODIs. Check out the statistics

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

Virat Kohli registered his first century of 2019 in a winning cause, as India beat Australia in the second ODI of the three-match ODI series in Adelaide.

The Indian captain registered the 39th century of his ODI career to win the match for the team.

Another player who played a match-winning innings for India was MS Dhoni. After being ridiculed only for his slow innings in the first ODI, which eventually cost India the match, Dhoni made amends with a 54-ball 55 runs to carry India past the finishing line.

The two batsman are best in the business when it comes to chasing a total and finsihing matches.

A look at Virat Kohli's records, show that this was Virat Kohli's 24th hundred while chasing and 39th overall in ODIs. Virat Kohli currently also holds the record for most centuries (21) in successful chases.

This was also Virat Kohli's 11th hundred in Australia across all formats, the most by any overseas batsman in Australia.

Virat Kohli overtook Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara to become the player with second most centuries in ODIs overseas. Virat Kohli now has 22 tons, behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has 29 to his name.

While Virat Kohli holds the record for highest number of centuries in successful run chases, MS Dhoni edged out Kohli for having a better average while chasing in winning causes. Virat Kohli has an average of 99.05 while the former Indian captain with his unbeaten 55 runs, surpassed Kohli with an average of 99.85.

All in all, India's top two chase-masters came good for the side to keep the nation's hopes alive in the ODI series Down Under.

