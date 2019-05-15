Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are showing off their dance moves

cricket

Now, if you're an avid cricket follower, you're probably aware of the amazing talents several cricketers possess off the field

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

Recently, a small video of Virat Kohli and Rishabh pant busting some major dance moves surfaced online. We even tried to read the lips for a few seconds of this video, which seems close to “go, go, go….” or “got to go”.

Now, if you’re an avid cricket follower, you’re probably aware of the amazing talents several cricketers possess off the field.

From singing and strumming the guitar, to taking social media by storm with their dance moves, our beloved cricketers have never failed to steal our hearts.

Coming back to dance, the video snippet shows Virat and Rishabh having an interesting dynamic off the field and they make for a really fun duo!

Although we’re not sure what these dance steps were for. It could only lead to speculation and possibilities that any die-hard Virat and Rishabh fan (us included) would think up:

Could it be Virat’s new music album? Then, we’d definitely stream it 24/7!

Is this a launch of a new app? You never know! A Dance Challenge, perhaps? Certainly possible!

Kohli named International Cricketer of the Year

Amid all the World Cup hype, India skipper Virat Kohli has bagged the International Cricketer of the year award while Smriti Mandhana was honoured with the International women cricketer of the year award during the CEAT International Cricket Awards 2019.

Kohli has accumulated 10843 runs in the one-day international (ODI) cricket and scored 6613 runs in the longest format. Whereas, Mandhana has 1951 runs under her belt in ODI cricket and 1298 runs in the shortest format.

Also Read: WC-bound India players feature in all IPL games

Moreover, Mohinder Amarnath, the former India all-rounder, was conferred with the Life Time Achievement award during the event.

Kohli will be leading the India team in the World Cup for the first time but will have the experience of the World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh takes a cheeky dig at 'Humble' Virat Kohli

India will face South Africa in their first this year's first World Cup clash on June 5.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates