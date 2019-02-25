IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli and team wear black armbands for Pulwama martyrs

cricket

The BCCI has already announced a move to scrap the IPL opening ceremony and will be donating close to Rs 15 crore to the families of the martyred soldiers

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Pic/PTI

The Indian team wore black armbands for the first T20I against Australia here yesterday as a mark of respect for the CRPF personnel, who were martyred in a dastardly terror attack in Pulwama last week.

"Our sincere condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian team is really shocked and sad about what happened," skipper Virat Kohli had expressed his condolences on the eve of the game.

Amidst talk about India boycotting their June 16 World Cup group game against Pakistan, captain Virat Kohli said that the team will "abide by any decision that the government takes."

