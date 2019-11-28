MENU

Virat Kohli and wifey Anushka Sharma walking together is 'nothing but love'. See Photo

Updated: Nov 28, 2019, 12:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On Sunday, Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches.

The picture Virat shared on his official Instagram page
The picture Virat shared on his official Instagram page

India captain Virat Kohli is currently basking in the glory of his team's Test series win against Bangladesh in the recently-concluded series.

The 31-year-old cricketer shared took to social media site Instagram to share a throwback photo with wife Anushka Sharma and had a cool caption for it, saying, 'Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @anushkasharma'. Here is a look at Kohli's post on Instagram.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But loveâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @anushkasharma

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onNov 26, 2019 at 10:34pm PST

On Sunday, Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap as he became the first Indian skipper to bag seven successive wins in Test matches. Kohli achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the historic first-ever day-night Test in India at Eden Gardens.

This win also helped Virat Kohli overtake MS Dhoni to become the Indian captain with most successive wins in Test cricket. Earlier, Dhoni had six successive Test wins back in 2013.

The pink-ball Test match win by India also added a record as they became the first international test team to win four consecutive matches with a margin of an innings.

India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 and has consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches. This was India's fifth consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.

Inputs from ANI

