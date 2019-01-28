Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma and me find joy in simplest of things

cricket

India captain Virat Kohli recently revealed how he and Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma spend time together and what gives them most contentment as a couple. Virat, who is currently leading India in an away ODI series against New Zealand, said he likes to go for walks with Anushka away from the prying eyes of the public.

"Me and my wife like to do normal things like going around for walks. Last night, we were at the Marine Parade [in Napier] with the full moon. We were just enjoying that sitting on the bench talking," said Kohli in a video posted on the BCCI website.

"It's actually the most simplest thing that give us joy, purely because we are always in the public eye. So it's important to get away and not known by anyone and that's something both of us really like," Kohli added.

After their winning performance in the second ODI against New Zealand, Virat Kohli addressed the fact to score more runs heading to the ICC World Cup. "I made a conscious effort after the drinks break that I'm going to go hard between 34-40 overs so we can get 340-350. Once I got out, the new batsman had to take time. These are the things we need to look into with the World Cup nearby," he said. "We would like to score those 15-20 runs extra but at the same time, good to see us chip our way to a balanced total."

