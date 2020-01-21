Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma enjoy intimate dinner with Sunil Chhetri and wife Sonam. See Photo

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharjee hosted Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma for dinner in Bengaluru recently.

Sunil Chhetri's wife Sonam took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a picture of both couples enjoying their time at home over food. Sonam captured the photo, 'No phones (till we picked one up for this picture), no glance at the clock. Just four such different people speaking about everything under the sun. Was lovely hosting the two of you for dinner. You two are all kinds of wonderful!'

Virat Kohli is fresh off an ODI series win against Australia which ended on Sunday. India won the three-match ODI series 3-1. Virat Kohli was named the Player of the Series. Kohli will now be looking to lead Team India for the upcoming New Zealand tour which will commence on January 24.

Anushka Sharma, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2018 Bollywood film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

