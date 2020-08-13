Watch video: Virat Kohli's candid chat with Anushka Sharma: I'm a sore loser, terrible photographer

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma shared a fun video on Instagram #TakeABreak, in which the duo quiz each other about their professional and personal lives. Here are a few interesting responses:

Anushka: What was the name of the first Hindi feature film?

Virat: Mera Aangan.

Anushka: Raja Harishchandra.

Virat: I had no idea. I couldn't have guessed that. Never.

Virat: Name three basic rules of cricket

Anushka: No. 1, don't get out.

Virat: That's not a rule, it's a wish.

Anushka: In power play only two fielders are allowed outside the circle. You cannot bowl from outside the crease. The third one is when you hit the ball over the boundary it's a six and if it touches the ground, it's a four.

Anushka: Who is most likely to say sorry first after a fight?

Anushka: Me. I will say it immediately.

Virat: Is Virat a mountain or beach person?

Anushka: Mountain [which is the correct answer].

Anushka: Who is more likely to be a terrible photographer?

Virat: Me.

Anushka: Who is likely to be a sore loser?

Virat: Yes, I am.

Take a look at the entire video below.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most famous couples in the country with the fomer being the captain of the Indian cricket team while the latter being an established actress in Bollywood. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma dated for a few years before they decided to tie the knot. Virushka, as they are fondly called, got married in an intimate ceremony in Florency, Italy on December 11, 2017.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news