Virat-Anushka, Shikhar-Ayesha, Sehwag-Aarti, Raina-Priyanka's Karwa Chauth photos spell love

Virat Kohli is currently leading the Indian cricket team at the ongoing series against South Africa. However, Kohli proves he is the ideal husband as he also celebrated Karva Chauth with his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Virat Kohli took to Instagram to share a photo of the couple smiling away and captioned it, "The ones who fast together laugh together."

Virat Kohli also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to post the message along with the hashtag "Happy karvachauth". Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married in an intimate ceremony on December 11, 2017, after dating for four years.

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter to share a photo of him and his wife Ayesha on Karva Chauth and captioned it, "Happy #KarwaChauth my love, you are far but still always close to me. Cannot wait to see you soon. love u lots #AeshaDhawan. Wishing all other married couples as well. May God bless you all with a peaceful long life together." Even though Shikhar Dhawan could not be physically present for Karva Chauth he sure sets some goals to all the husbands out there.

Indian all-rounder Suresh Raina also shared an image with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina captioning it as "HappyKarvachauth."

Whereas, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted: "Bahut Ghazab, Prem aur Shraddha #KarwaChauth #Chand."

Meanwhile, Sehwag will be joining fellow cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Tillakaratne Dilshan and others in a World Series.

Harbhajan Singh also took to Instagram to share photos of his loving wife Geeta Basra performing Karwa Chauth rituals at her home.

