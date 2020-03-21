Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma urge fans to stay home

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma on Friday urged people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Anushka tweeted a video and captioned it, "Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."Retweeting his wife's message, Virat wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy."

The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» https://t.co/p1NDo0E9YL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 20, 2020

"We are all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this Coronavirus is by acting together," said the couple in the video. "We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else's as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Let's make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation."

