Virat Kohli binge watches Paatal Lok, praises producer-wife Anushka Sharma

The netizens cannot keep calm and are all praises for Amazon Prime Video’s new original, Paatal Lok which released on 15th May, 2020. Cricketer Virat Kohli binge watched the entire series and poured in appreciation for Anushka Sharma, Producer of the show and his wife for bringing such a gripping show to the audience. The series created a wide buzz much ahead of its release and now, the rave reviews are proof of how Paatal Lok is one of the biggest and most promising shows on OTT platform.

Taking to his social media, Virat Kohli shares, "Having watched the whole season of PAATAL LOK a while ago, I knew it's a masterpiece of story telling, screenplay and tremendous acting. Now having seen how people loved it too, just confirmed how I saw the show. Proud of my love @anushkasharma for producing sucha gripping series and believing in her team along with our bhaiji @kans26 . Well done brother."

The investigative thriller ‘Paatal Lok’ is being hailed as a must watch, the reviews tell us and if you haven’t watched it yet, you definitely are missing out on quality content and storytelling. The show stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a lead role along with Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles.

Paatal Lok is now live and exclusively available on Amazon Prime Videos. Tune in, NOW!

