Virat Kohli cancels booking of Rs 34 crore Worli flat

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who got married to actor Anushka Sharma in December last year, has cancelled a Rs.34-crore luxury apartment he booked in the Omkar 1973 tower located in Worli area of the city. In June 2016, the cricketer had bought the 7,171-sqft sea-view apartment on the 35th floor of the under construction tower C of this super-luxury project for Rs.34 crore.

The project is being developed by Omkar Realtors & Developers. A source close to the development confirmed the cancellation of the transaction saying Kohli recently leased out a sea-view apartment in the skyscraper by the Raheja group in the nearby Dr Annie Besant Road for a monthly rental of Rs.15 lakh. The flat in the Raheja Legend has a carpet area of 2,675.07 sqft and is on the 40th floor.

