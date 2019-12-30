Virat Kohli chills with wife Anushka Sharma in snowy Switzerland. See Photos

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Virat Kohli is spending his break from cricket by taking a holiday along with actress wife Anushka Sharma in Switzerland.

Virat Kohli, who led the Indian cricket team to an ODI and T20I series victory over West Indies recently, took to photo-sharing site Instagram to post a series of photos along with Anushka Sharma among the snow-clad mountains in the town of Gstaad. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram âï¸â·ð A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onDec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Earlier in November this year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had taken a trip to Bhutan in order to celebrate the cricketer's 31st birthday. They both posted quite a few pictures on social media.

