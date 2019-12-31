Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award. See post

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said the actor is an inspiration.

"Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many," Virat tweeted.

The government award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan has been honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work.

