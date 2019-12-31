Search

Virat Kohli congratulates Amitabh Bachchan on Dadasaheb Phalke Award. See post

Updated: Dec 31, 2019, 08:56 IST | IANS | Mumbai

The government award is India's highest honour given in the field of cinematic art. Bachchan has been honoured with the award for inspiring generations with his diverse work

Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan
India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday congratulated megastar Amitabh Bachchan on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and said the actor is an inspiration.

"Congratulations Amitabh Bachchan ji on being conferred the prestigious #DadaSahebPhalkeAward. Through your contribution to Indian cinema, you have been and still continue to be an inspiration to many," Virat tweeted.

