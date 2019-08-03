Virat Kohli: Cristiano Ronaldo inspires me!

football

Virat Kohli reckons Portuguese star has conquered more challenges than anyone including icon Lionel Messi

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Pic/Getty Images

Zurich: An avid football fan, India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he draws inspiration from Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo as he successfully took up more challenges than his iconic Argentine contemporary Lionel Messi with an "unmatched" work ethic.

Ronaldo, 34, and Kohli, 30, have defied fitness scales to not just set new standards for themselves but also set benchmarks for those around. "For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad — you can see it every game. I support every club at which he plays. He inspires me," Kohli told FIFA.com.

Joining the never-ending Messi vs Ronaldo debate, Kohli said for him, the Portuguese captain has had a better career than the Barcelona talisman.

"In my opinion Ronaldo has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too," he reasoned.



Virat Kohli

Kohli further said that growing up, he enjoyed watching Brazillian greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, former German goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, Messi, Croatia's Luka Modric and the Spanish duo of Andres Iniesta, and Xavi.

K-League blasts Juve over Ronaldo no-show

Seoul: South Korea's K-League has accused Juventus of "deception" after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo sat out last week's friendly in Seoul, enraging thousands of fans. The Korean league said it felt "disappointed and cheated" and demanded an apology from the Italian football champions after the Portuguese forward spent Friday's game on the bench. "K-League cannot help but feel disappointed and cheated by Juventus for its shamelessness," a K-League statement said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever