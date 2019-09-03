Virat Kohli eclipses MS Dhoni to become most successful Indian Test captain

cricket

The 28 wins have come from 48 matches for Virat Kohli as captain. Which is a much better strike rate than MS Dhoni's 27 Test wins in 60 matches as skipper.

Virat Kohli celebrates Test series win vs the West Indies

Virat Kohli has officially become India's most successful Test captain ever, overtaking Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 27 Test wins with a 2-0 series win to make it 28 Test wins for him as captain of the Indian team.

Virat Kohli has in the course of his 28 Test wins, has led India to being the no. 1 Test team in the world.

"Captaincy is just a C in front of your name. It's the collective effort that matters. It's a by-product of the quality team we have here," Kohli said on the newest record against his name.

"If you see these guys running in -- (Mohammed) Shami's spell today, (Jasprit) Bumrah after having a small niggle, Ishant (Sharma) bowling his heart out, (Ravindra) Jadeja bowling a long spell. If we didn't have the bowlers we have, these results wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin are third and fourth in the list of successful Indian Test skippers with 21 and 14 wins respectively.

Overall, former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith remains the most successful skipper in the world with 53 Test wins, followed by ex-Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who recorded 48 Test wins in his captaincy tenure.

India have made a superb start to the World Test Championship and the win in the second match not only helped them sweep the series 2-0 but also put them on top of the championship points table.

With 120 points from two games, India lead the nine-team table even though Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa are yet to begin their bilateral campaigns in the championship.

Under Kohli, India have achieved some memorable victories in both India and abroad. Earlier this year, India clinched their maiden Test series in Australia, beating the hosts 2-1 in their own backyard.

In the match, India entered the fourth day needing eight wickets to win and Kohli's men completed the task after lunch, dismissing the hosts for 210 in 59.5 overs in their chase of a near-impossible target of 468.

India next face South Africa in a home series starting September 15, 2019.

With inputs from PTI

