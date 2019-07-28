Virat Kohli enjoys kabaddi action

other-sports

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli at the inauguration of Pro Kabaddi League's Mumbai leg at NSCI, where he sang the national Anthem. Pic /Suresh Karkera

India cricket captain Virat Kohli attended the opening day of the Mumbai leg of Pro Kabaddi League held at the NSCI Dome on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, who led India in the ICC cricket World Cup earlier this month, sang the national anthem along with kabaddi players of U Mumba and Puneri Paltan.



Abhishek Bachchan, wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya at NSCI on Saturday

Kohli even sat in the stands to watch the 'Maharashtra Derby' clash. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers owner and actor Abhishek Bachchan had wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya for company to cheer for his team as they took on Bengal Warriors. The Mumbai leg of PKL 7 will conclude on August 2.

Virat Kohli will next be seen captaining India on it's tour to West Indies. India face West Indies in Three ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

