Virat Kohli enjoys the rains by having pakodas

cricket

Virat Kohli was frustrated that his team did not get a chance to level the three-match series after the target was revised thrice due to rain

Virat Kohli

The second T2O international between India and Australia was called off due to intermittent rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground yesterday. But that did not stop the India captain from taking a cheeky dig at the situation.

He was frustrated that his team did not get a chance to level the three-match series after the target was revised thrice due to rain. Australia had scored 132-7 in 19 overs when the first spell of rain arrived. India's target was initially revised to 137 runs in 19 overs before more rain made it 90 runs from 11 overs and then 46 from five overs.

Within a few hours after the match was abandoned, Kohli tweeted: "Rains are frustrating during match but when I am at home I enjoy the rains by having pakodas and #Ganesh Besan along with multi grain chips while watching movies on my new TV along with the headphones. #AUSvIND," he wrote.

