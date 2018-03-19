Virat Kohli essay for students in Std X board exam paper in Bengal

Cricketer-turned MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla said the board has done the right thing by introducing a topic on Virat Kohli



Students appearing for this year's Class X West Bengal board examination got a pleasant surprise when they were asked to write about India captain Virat Kohli's life and career in 100 words, based on some reference points, in the English paper.

"In the 'Unseen' section, 10 marks were alloted for writing a biography on Kohli and almost all my friends opted for this question. We all were excited even after the English exam was over," said Swarnabho Banerjee, student of Sagar Dutta High School of Belgharia here. Swaranabho's friend Sudip Malakar said, "Even if the reference points were not given, we would have attempted this question. Is there anyone among us who does not know about Kohli?"

Cricketer-turned MLA Laxmi Ratan Shukla said the board has done the right thing by introducing a topic on Kohli. "Questions on icons of other sports too should be introduced in future," he said.

