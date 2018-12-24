Virat Kohli finds wife Anushka Sharma 'outstanding' in Zero

cricket

Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

India cricket captain Virat Kohli says he loved his wife and actor Anushka Sharma's performance in her latest film Zero, which has received a mixed response from the audience and critics.

Saw @Zero21Dec and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved @AnushkaSharma performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 23 December 2018

"Saw Zero and loved the entertainment it brought. I enjoyed myself. Everyone played their parts well. Loved Anushka Sharma's performance because I felt it was a very challenging role and she was outstanding," Kohli tweeted yesterday. Anushka plays a specially-abled scientist in the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif paired opposite him. This is the second outing of the trio together after Jab Tak Hai Jaan back in 2012. Anushka Sharma began her career by debuting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 blockbuster Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Since then, she has starred opposite SRK in Jab Tak Hain Jaan (2012) and Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017).

