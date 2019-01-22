Twitter explodes as Virat Kohli becomes first ever to clean sweep all ICC Awards

cricket

Virat Kohli creates history by becoming the first player to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary year of international cricket

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to make a clean sweep of individual honours in the ICC annual awards, claiming the Test, ODI and overall Player of the Year trophies besides being named the captain of the all-star teams.

Virat Kohli has become the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, his second consecutive, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018.

Virat Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is. Virat Kohli celebrates ODI century

"Not only is Kohli the first player to win these three major ICC awards together but he has also been named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for a fabulous run in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

Another Indian to make the country proud at the ICC Awards 2018 was Rishabh Pant, who bagged the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year honours.

The 21-year-old Rishabh Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

Twitter users went into overdrive after the news broke out of Virat Kohli's achievement at the ICC Awards event, here are a few reactions:

Virat Kohli to others Player's. pic.twitter.com/rRVYHFjPtm — Deepak Kumar (@Deepakkumar0007) January 22, 2019

Naseeruddin Shah: pic.twitter.com/RqmGf1178f — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) January 22, 2019

Five years back, it would have been preposterous to suggest someone could be better than Tendulkar. @imVkohli does the unthinkable repeatedly and #ICCAwards2018 is just one of those things. Kohli is now the undisputed gold standard for posterity. — Vimal Kumar (@Vimalwa) January 22, 2019

He is a different Class. He is not next Sachin Tendulkar in batting, He is not next Sourav Ganguly in aggression, He is not next MS Dhoni in captaincy. He is one and only Virat Kohli who is one in all and one in the millions. — Om Prasad Pattnayak (@OmPattnayak) January 22, 2019

Sad day for Rohit Sharma Fans ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Stay strong and use Burnol. #Kohli #ICCAwards — ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@Gabbar_25) January 22, 2019

2017 ICC Awards:

Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

Test Player of the Year: Steve Smith ðÂÂ¦ðÂÂº

ODI Player of the Year: Virat Kohli ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

--

2018 ICC Awards:

Cricketer of the Year: Virat Kohli ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

Test Player of the Year: Virat Kohli ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³

ODI Player of the Year: Virat Kohli ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 22, 2019

Well 2018 was a monumental year for Virat Kohli, but with the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, Indian cricket fans would be looking for a repeat performance in 2019 as well. All hail King Kohli!

