Twitter explodes as Virat Kohli becomes first ever to clean sweep all ICC Awards

Jan 22, 2019, 17:45 IST | mid-day online desk

Virat Kohli creates history by becoming the first player to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary year of international cricket

Twitter explodes as Virat Kohli becomes first ever to clean sweep all ICC Awards
Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli became the first cricketer to make a clean sweep of individual honours in the ICC annual awards, claiming the Test, ODI and overall Player of the Year trophies besides being named the captain of the all-star teams.

Virat Kohli has become the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Cricketer of the Year, his second consecutive, the ICC Test and the ODI Player of the Year awards following an extraordinary 2018.

Virat Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while in 14 ODIs he amassed 1202 runs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.Virat Kohli celebrates an ODI century Virat Kohli celebrates ODI century

"Not only is Kohli the first player to win these three major ICC awards together but he has also been named the captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of the year for a fabulous run in international cricket," the ICC said in a statement.

Another Indian to make the country proud at the ICC Awards 2018 was Rishabh Pant, who bagged the International Cricket Council's Emerging Player of the Year honours.

The 21-year-old Rishabh Pant was picked by the ICC's voting academy for a stellar show in his breakthrough Test year in 2018. He became the first Indian wicket-keeper to score a Test century in England and equalled the record for the most catches taken in a Test, with 11 against Australia in Adelaide in December. He was also the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test hundred in Australia.

Twitter users went into overdrive after the news broke out of Virat Kohli's achievement at the ICC Awards event, here are a few reactions: 

Well 2018 was a monumental year for Virat Kohli, but with the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2019, Indian cricket fans would be looking for a repeat performance in 2019 as well. All hail King Kohli!

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

virat kohliinternational cricket councilcricket newssportssports news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Rahul Dravid is a Living Legend!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK