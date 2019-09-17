Virat Kohli flaunts wife Anushka Sharma's initials on t-shirt

Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, has never shied away from showing his love and affection for his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Recently, Virat Kohli once again showed how much of a doting husband he is when he shared a picture of him on Instagram.

In the picture, Virat Kohli is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the initials of his wife Anushka Sharma 'A' as well as a heart on it. Apparently, it was Anushka Sharma who clicked the photo herself. Kohli's caption read: "Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma."

View this post on Instagram Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma â¤ï¸ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onSep 15, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

Anushka Sharma also took to the post to acknowledge it and added a heart emoji in the comments section.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at an event in Delhi. The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was renamed after late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. During the event, Virat Kohli also had a special stand named after him. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs.

On the professional front, Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian cricket team into the second Twenty20 International against South Africa. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being played due to rain.

Anushka Sharma last appeared in the movie Zero in 2018 and starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

