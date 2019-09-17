Virat Kohli flaunts wife Anushka Sharma's initials on t-shirt
Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team, has never shied away from showing his love and affection for his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Recently, Virat Kohli once again showed how much of a doting husband he is when he shared a picture of him on Instagram.
In the picture, Virat Kohli is seen wearing a white t-shirt with the initials of his wife Anushka Sharma 'A' as well as a heart on it. Apparently, it was Anushka Sharma who clicked the photo herself. Kohli's caption read: "Caught in the moment. Pic credit @anushkasharma."
View this post on Instagram
Anushka Sharma also took to the post to acknowledge it and added a heart emoji in the comments section.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted at an event in Delhi. The two were present at the event where the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was renamed after late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. During the event, Virat Kohli also had a special stand named after him. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs.
On the professional front, Virat Kohli will be leading the Indian cricket team into the second Twenty20 International against South Africa. The first T20I was abandoned without a ball being played due to rain.
Anushka Sharma last appeared in the movie Zero in 2018 and starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.
-
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma attended an event for the renaming of Feroz Shah Kotla stadium to Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi and they could not get enough of each other.
-
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's loving display of affection is no secret as they keep posting romantic photos on social media websites
-
Anushka was seen kissing her husband Virat Kohli's hand and he reciprocated by holding her hand affectionately. The couple were all smiles during the event
-
Anushka Sharma was looking ethereal in a traditional purple coloured ensemble and paired it with a matching golden bordered dupatta. Virat Kohli sported a Nehru jacket that he paired with a white shirt and dark coloured trousers.
-
During the event, a stand was named after Virat Kohli at Arun Jaitley stadium
-
Earlier, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at Mumbai airport. Virat Kohli looked dapper in light blue denims and a white pullover
-
Anushka Sharma opted for an all-pink track suit
-
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were all smiles at the airport and the shutterbugs could not get enough of the couple
-
Virat Kohli is currently captaining the Indian cricket team as they take on South Africa in a T20I series starting September 15
-
Anushka Sharma's last release was Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan in December 2018.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma recently attended an event in Delhi after a stand was named after the cricketer at the Arun Jaitley stadium. We have pictures. Pics Courtesy/ Yogen Shah, Pallav Paliwal
