Virat Kohli fumes over Ravindra Jadeja's run out decision

Chennai: India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday expressed his strong displeasure at the manner in which Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged run out following a late DRS call in the first ODI against West Indies here on Sunday.

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja went for a quick single and the fielder effected a direct hit at the striker's end. The on-field umpire Shaun George did not give it out though Jadeja appeared short of his crease and neither there was an instant appeal from the West Indies players.

However, the on-field umpire made a late referral to the third umpire after the dismissal was shown on the big screen. Asked for his thoughts on Jadeja's dismissal, Kohli minced no words. "The thought is simple, the fielder asked, 'how is that' and the umpire said not out. The dismissal ends there. The people sitting on the TV outside cannot tell the fielders to then tell the umpire to review it again. I've never seen that happen in cricket," said Kohli following India's eight-wicket loss.

"I don't know where the rules are, where the line is drawn. I think the referee and the umpires have to take that up, see that incident again. And figure out what needs to be done in cricket. People sitting outside can't dictate what happens on the field. I think that's exactly what happened there," he added.

After Roston Chase hit the stumps from the midwicket region, he seemed to ask the umpire to have a look at it, but he did not raise his finger. West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard then took up the issue with umpire George, who subsequently signalled the third umpire to check. The third umpire ruled Jadeja out after which Kohli looked miffed and rose from his seat before having a word with the fourth umpire Anil Choudhary.

WI skipper Pollard said the right decision was made in the end. "For me, at the end of the day, the right decision was made, which is important. We appealed and the umpire didn't take it at that time, but eventually, the right decision was made," he said.

