Virat Kohli had a neck sprain, not slipped disc: BCCI official

Virat Kohli will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bangalore from June 15.

The batting mainstay had decided to miss the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting June 14 in Bangalore, to appear in county matches. A top BCCI official, who is privy to Kohli's county engagements, clarified that it was a case of "neck sprain" and not a "slip disc injury" as reported. But there was no denying Kohli's tremendous workload during the past one year.

