Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar post warm Diwali wishes

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

India's leading sporting heroes posted some warm Diwali messages on social media yesterday. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed some mithai (sweets) with former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and former Australian pace ace Brett Lee.

"Diwali is all about happiness and having sweets. @brettlee_58, @jontyrhodes8 and I enjoyed a few laughs and some mithai too. Have a safe Diwali filled with laughter, everyone," Tendulkar wrote to his 27.5 million Twitter fans.



Harbhajan Singh with wife Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya

India captain Virat Kohli posted a picture with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. "A very happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone from our home. Wishing everyone peace, happiness and good health. God bless," Kohli wrote to his 27.1 million followers.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a picture online with wife and actor Geeta Basra and daughter Hinaya and wrote: "We wish you all a very #HappyDiwali May you celebrate this occasion with the choicest blessings and love from all corners."



Pujara with wife Puja and daughter Aditi

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara held up a diya as he posted a picture with wife Puja and daughter Aditi and wrote: "Cherish the good times and timeless memories made with your loved ones this Diwali! #HappyDiwali to all.

