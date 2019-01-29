Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya will emerge a better cricketer now

cricket

Virat Kohli, after having condemned the comments made by Pandya and KL Rahul on the chat show, yesterday reserved words of encouragement for the all-rounder

Hardik Pandya during the third ODI yesterday. Pic/PTI

India captain Virat Kohli hoped all-rounder Hardik Pandya will come out a "better cricketer" and scale new heights after making a promising return from the suspension that followed his sexist remarks on a TV show.

Kohli, after having condemned the comments made by Pandya and KL Rahul on the chat show, yesterday reserved words of encouragement for the all-rounder. "In life, there are only two ways to deal with a situation like that. Either you hit rock bottom or you can learn from the situation and see it as a motivation to make things right," said Kohli.

"For a cricketer, there is nothing more dear than game. You put all your energy in the game, if you respect the game, the game will respect you back. There is no rocket science."

The Indian skipper said Pandya showed the required intensity in his comeback game and is already on the road to redemption. "You don't need do anything extra [in a situation like Pandya's]. Whoever comes out of it positive, his career can scale new heights, like we have seen with many cricketers in the past. "I hope he goes on that right path and emerges as a better cricketer and I think he can do that," said Kohli.

