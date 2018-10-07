Virat Kohli hopeful ICC will reconsider water break rule
In scorching 40 degree Celsius heat, the Indian batsmen had a tough time during the first Test against the West Indies here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium
India skipper Virat Kohli has urged the International Cricket Council to reconsider its new regulation of permitting water breaks only in between overs or at the fall of wicket. Any other water break is at the discretion of the umpires.
In scorching 40 degree Celsius heat, the Indian batsmen had a tough time during the first Test against the West Indies here at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Kohli, who top-scored with 139 in the match, made it a point to highlight the batsmen's condition after their thumping win on Day Three on Saturday.
"That was a bit to do with the umpires pushing us as well, with these new rules coming in of not drinking too much water," Kohli said at the post-match presentation when asked improved over-rates. "These things should be considered according to the conditions we play in."
Cheteshwar Pujara and Prithvi Shaw carried a mini bottle in their pockets in order to save time in between overs.
