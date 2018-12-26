Virat Kohli: I do not need to carry banner to know who I am

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli speaks at a media conference in Melbourne, Australia Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Australia plays India in the traditional Boxing Day test match starting Wednesday. Pic/AP/PTI

Fresh from his spat with Australian counterpart Tim Paine, India skipper Virat Kohli said on the eve of the Boxing Day Test that he does not get affected by all the talk about his public image.

"What I do or how I think, I am not going to take a banner outside to the world and explain that this is who I am and you need to like me or stuff like that. These are things that happen on the outside," Kohli said.

"I have no control over that. It's an individual choice, what you want to focus on. My focus is on the Test match, winning the Test match and doing well for the team. That's all it is," he pointed out.

