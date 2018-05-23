Virat Kohli: I don't believe in endorsing something I don't use

sked if being a brand ambassador is a huge responsibility, Virat told IANS in an e-mail interview: "I certainly believe that being a brand endorser comes with its share of responsibilities



Virat Kohli

Cricket captain Virat Kohli says being a brand ambassador comes with its share of responsibilities. Virat has launched the first performance footwear from the brand evoSpeed One8 for Puma. Asked if being a brand ambassador is a huge responsibility, Virat told IANS in an e-mail interview: "I certainly believe that being a brand endorser comes with its share of responsibilities. While endorsing a brand, you are essentially putting your stamp of approval on it, and asking your fans to follow suit and use it.

"Personally, I do not believe in representing something that I myself do not use, which is a main reason why I do not sign on with brands that I do not consume," he added. Talking about his evoSpeed One8, he says he has been a part of it since the beginning.

"In case of evoSpeed One8, I have been involved right from the development phase of the footwear, and I am happy to see the product come to life," he added. On the work front, Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has been knocked out of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever