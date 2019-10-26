Virat Kohli in holiday mood, shares throwback photo with wife Anushka Sharma

India captain Virat Kohli is positive after he pushed the team on the top spot of the Test Championship stable following India's 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in the recently-concluded Test series.

Virat Kohli has now been rested for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh while opening batsman Rohit Sharma will be the Team Captain in his absence.

Virat Kohli seemed to be in a festive mood as he took to photo-sharing site Instagram to share a picture with his actress wife Anushka Sharma.

In the picture uploaded across social media, Virat Kohli is seen smiling away as he poses with Anushka Sharma in what is a beautiful locale with hills and the sea in the backdrop. Take a look at the photo below.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @anushkasharma A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) onOct 24, 2019 at 10:40pm PDT

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments had said that Kohli would be rested for the T20Is before returning to lead the Test team. "He will be skipping the T20 series as he has been playing non-stop and needs a break considering that he has been part of the Australia series, the IPL, the World Cup, the tour of West Indies and now the series against South Africa. Managing the workload of the players, especially those playing all formats, is something that is a priority with this team to ensure that the players are fresh and on the top of their game at all times," the source had said.

Inputs from IANS

