Virat Kohli in MTV Roadies Revolution?

A quick look at his face and you are bound to get amazed by his uncanny similarities to our Indian skipper. Reasons why 20-year-old Lakshya caught everyone's eye as he queued up to audition for the 17th season of Roadies. Backed with a new theme, Roadies Revolution hit the roads in Chandigarh for auditions where hordes of youngsters gathered to get an inroad into the adventure reality show. But the one causing a stir was this young student of Pharma who showed an extreme passion for Roadies and was evidently noticeable for being Virat Kohli's doppelganger.

On being asked about the same, Lakshya instantly quipped "People do come and click selfies thinking I am Virat Kohli." He further added " I like Neha Dhupia as a gang leader. She inspires me a lot and I love the way she tackles situations on Roadies and the leadership quality that she has. I love taking up challenges and hence want to join the show to test my skills."

Post the overwhelming response garnered over the last 16 seasons, Roadies Revolution is back with a new theme to drive social change. The show has witnessed some of the craziest fans every season who are weird and unique at the same time. Lakshya Thukral is one more of them.

We wonder how Virat Kohli would react to this. Stay tuned to MTV for more updates.

