Virat Kohli is greatest ODI batsman to have played the game: Michael Clarke

Kohli, the World No. 1 Test and ODI batsman, led India through a historic tour of Australia, during which the team won the Test and ODI rubbers and drew the T20I series

India captain Virat Kohli

That Virat Kohli is destined to be among the pantheons of all-time greats is an oft-repeated assertion but for former Australia captain Michael Clarke, the India skipper is already the greatest ODI batsman to have ever played the game.

Michael Clarke

Kohli's India was the first team ever not to lose any series Down Under and along the way, he continued to add to his rapidly-rising count of international hundreds. "To me, Virat Kohli is the greatest batsman to have ever played one-day cricket. I have no doubts after seeing what he has achieved for India," Clarke said. Kohli has already scored 10,385 runs in 219 ODIs with an astounding average of 59 plus, including 39 hundreds. An unabashed Kohli fan, Clarke said that the Indian's passion is unmatchable.

"You have to respect Virat's passion to win games for his country. Yes, he has aggression but no one can question his commitment, how much he has achieved. He is the greatest in ODIs."

Indian team arrive in Auckland

Auckland: The Indian cricket team yesterday touched base in Auckland for their upcoming limited overs series against New Zealand, starting January 23. The Indian team will play five ODIs and three T20I during their three-week stay in the country. The Indian team will leave for Napier today where the first ODI will be played on Wednesday. The subsequent ODIs will be played in Tauranga (January 26 and 28), Hamilton (January 31) and Wellington (February 3). The three T20s will be played in Wellington (February 6), Auckland (February 8) and Hamilton (February 10).

