Virat Kohli is loving the 'great weather' during Mumbai rains

India cricket captain Virat Kohli is busy at home and he recently got to experience the city’s rains for the first time during the lockdown.

On Thursday, Virat Kohli took to photo-sharing site Instagram and shared a picture with his 64.2 million followers. Virat Kohli looked relaxed at home as he kicked back reading.

Kohli wrote: “Great weather in Mumbai. Sitting out enjoying the beginning of my first proper experience of Mumbai monsoon. Couldn’t be a better time to start reading something.” The post received 2,777, 198 ‘likes’. Take a look at it below.

Virat Kohli recently shared a tribute to the Indian soldiers who were killed in Galwan during the Indo-China face-off at the border.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news