Virat Kohli is world's worst-behaved player, says Naseeruddin Shah

cricket

Naseeruddin Shah

Veteran Bollywood star Naseeruddin Shah yesterday claimed Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the world's worst behaved player.

The comment came after Kohli and his Australian counterpart Tim Paine engaged in a verbal spat on Day Four of the Test at Perth yesterday. Shah criticised Virat on Facebook for his behaviour. "Virat K is not only the world's best batsman, but also the world's worst-behaved player. His cricketing brilliance pales beside his arrogance and bad manners. And I have no intention of leaving the country by the way," the post read.

Meanwhile, cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar too slammed Kohli for his onfield behaviour during a talk show. The former India batsman, said: "...that last gesture, Virat Kohli coming in the way of Tim Paine, that was completely uncalled for.

Actually, what if Kohli was not a such a great player getting all the runs that he does — some of his antics and behaviour on the field would have created quite a bit of stir and got lot more criticism. It's just that he is such a champion batsman, people are sort of accepting that."

