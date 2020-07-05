Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma troll Mayank Agarwal on 'Upside Down' training post

Indian cricketers have got back to training in whatever way they can and have been posting photos and videos of the same on their social media handles. They have also been challenging each other on work out routines, as Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya did with each other recently on flying push-ups.

The latest to do so was Test opener Mayank Agarwal who posted a photograph of him hanging upside down while doing balance training. "On a scale of 1 to 10, the head rush I get when I'm trying to explore the 'Upside Down' is ELEVEN," said Mayank in his caption to the post.

Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma left a couple of hilarious comments on the post. "Kya ho gaya bhai. Lockdown has reached unbearable limits I guess," said Kohli. "@mayankagarawal raje duniya ulti dikh rahi hai ya seedhi," said Ishant.

Kohli, on Friday, shared an incredible video of himself, with a Punjabi song blaring in the background, doing multiple power snatch reps on his Instagram handle.

His post read: "If I had to make a choice of one exercise to do everyday, this would be it. Love the power snatch."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever