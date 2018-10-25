Virat Kohli joins 10K club: 5 Indians who have scored 10,000 plus ODI runs

cricket

Virat Kohli became the fastest to 10,000 ODI runs beating Sachin Tendulkar's record. The Indian skipper is the fifth Indian batsman to achieve the feat. We showcaset the league of five extraordinary Indian players who have achieved the landmark

Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 157 in the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam to surpass batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar and become the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODI). Kohli got to the milestone in his 205th ODI innings, 54 innings quicker than Tendulkar. The 29-year-old is the fifth Indian batsman and 13th overall to achieve the landmark.

Besides Kohli and Tendulkar (18,426), the other Indian batters to achieve the feat are former skippers Sourav Ganguly (11,363), Rahul Dravid (10,889) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who reached the milestone not very long ago

We recap the ODI journey of the five Indian batsmen who have achieved the milestone of 10,000 plus runs in the order of the quickest to the least fastest.

Virat Kohli -

Born and raised in Delhi, Virat Kohli is the captain of the Indian national cricket team in Tests, One Day Internationals and T20 Internationals. Virat Kohli came into the radar of the selection committee when he captained the India Under-19 side to the T20 World Cup title in 2008, beating South Africa in the final. Since then he was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket and he did not disappoint the critics. When Sachin Tendulkar was asked in an event about a batsman who could break his 100 centuries record in international cricket, his answer was Virat Kohli. Virat currently has 61 international centuries (24 in Tests, 37 in ODIs) and he is not even 30 years old yet. Virat Kohli became the fastest player to reach 10,000 runs in ODI cricket, achieving the milestone in 205 innings.

Sachin Tendulkar -

Regarded as the 'God of cricket' and perhaps one of the greatest batsman of all time, Sachin Tendulkar holds almost every record in the book. Of his multiple records, Sachin Tendulkar was the fastest to 10,000 runs in ODI, which he achieved in 259 innings, this record was broken by Virat Kohli. Just like Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar also scored a century while achieving this feat. Sachin Tendulkar had scored 139 against Australia in an ODI in Indore, which India won by 118 runs.

Sourav Ganguly -

Sourav Ganguly was known as the king of the cover drive and one of the most graceful left-handed batsman to have played the game. Sourav Ganguly was known to revive Indian cricket with his captaincy in the 2000s and is regarded as one of the best captains in Indian cricket history. Sourav Ganguly is the third fastest cricketer after Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar to complete 10,000 runs, achieving this feat in 263 innings. In the match when he reached 10,000 runs, Sourav Ganguly scored a gutsy 51 against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 2005. Sri Lanka went on to win that match by 4 wickets.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni -

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the only Indian cricket captain to lift two ICC Cricket World Cups. Apart from this humongous achievement, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is also one of the 5 Indians to have scored 10,000 runs,. MS Dhoni went past 10,000 runs in his 273rd innings in a match against England in London, the right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman scored 37 runs in the match.

Rahul Dravid -

Known as the 'Wall' of Indian cricket, Rahul Dravid is perhaps the most technically sound batsman Indian cricket has ever seen. Rahul Dravid was the quintessential no.3 batsman for India, often anchoring the innings by holding up one end in ODI cricket. Rahul Dravid achieved the milestone of 10,000 runs in his 287th ODI innings, when he scored an unbeaten 66 for India in a match against Sri Lanka in 2007. India went on to win the match by 5 wickets

The fastest 5 Indians to reach 10,000 ODI runs in stats and figures:

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates