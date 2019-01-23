Not many cricketers can match Virat Kohli, says Sir Garfield Sobers

cricket

Cricket legend delighted for Kohli after India captain wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy along with Test and ODI player of the year awards

Virat Kohli

West Indian legend Sir Garfield Sobers yesterday lavished high praise on Virat Kohli after the India captain was announced as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Cricketer of the Year. Kohli became the first player in history to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for Cricketer of the Year, the Test and ODI Player of the Year awards in one year.

"You have made my day with the great news," said Sobers over the phone from Barbados yesterday. "He is a great player and there are not many cricketers around who can match his ability. As a captain too, he is very intelligent. He deserved this award," Sobers, 82, said about Kohli, who became only the second player after Australian great Ricky Ponting to retain the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy.



Sir Garfield Sobers

"Kohli is a great human being, a wonderful person. I met him once in Trinidad. My heartiest congratulations to him," he added. Kohli scored 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 in 13 Tests with five hundreds during the calendar year while he amassed 1202 runs in 14 ODIs at an astonishing average of 133.55 with six centuries. He also scored 211 runs in 10 T20Is.

"It's a reward for all the hard work you do through the calendar year. Having recognition at the global level from the ICC is something you feel proud of as a cricketer because you understand that there are many players playing the game," Kohli was quoted as saying by the world body in a release.

"Obviously, a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances," he added. India's talented wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named the ICC's Emerging Player of the Year. Sobers stressed how proud he was to have a trophy in his name.

"I am thankful to the ICC for naming the trophy after me. I am not sure whether they would continue to name the trophy, but if they wish to change it in future, I have no issues with it. They are entitled to do so, if they wish. I am thankful to those who suggested my name be associated with the trophy," he signed off. Kohli was also made captain of the ICC Test and ODI teams of 2018. Pant and Jasprit Bumrah made it to the Test team while Rohit Sharma, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bumrah were part of the ODI outfit.

With inputs from agencies

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates