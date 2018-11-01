Virat Kohli launches India Ethnic Week for Manyavar

fashion

Virat Kohli: I strongly believe that wearing ethnic during celebrations adds to the festive wali feel!

Indian captain Virat Kohli has recently launched a Diwali campaign called India Ethnic Week in which he appealed to wear traditional apparel for all 5 days of Diwali festival

Indian skipper, ViratKohli recently launched a Diwali campaign called India Ethnic Week. He announced the campaign on social media; where he urged people to wear Indian Ethnic wear on all 5 special days of Diwali, which comprise the days of the India Ethnic Week as well – Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Diwali, Milni and Bhai Dooj!

While talking about his Diwali experiences and love for the festival, Indian skipper ViratKohli said, “I have very fond memories of spending the entire Diwali week, from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, with friends and family. And I love to don ethnic attire the entire week of celebrations, as I strongly believe that it adds to the festive wali feel!

Adding about the campaign, he said, “When Manyavar shared their idea of creating an India Ethnic Week – urging people to wear Indian ethnic wear throughout the Diwali week – I instantly loved it and connected with it. I think the youth will also resonate with this idea of celebrating the entire week in ethnic wear for a change and make India Ethnic Week a grand success!”

The thought behind India ethnic Week is rooted in the fact that Diwali isn’t just a day-long affair; preparations start in advance. The festivities alsobegintwo days before Diwali, from Dhanteras onward and go on till two days after Diwali, till Bhai Dooj. Each day has its own set of religious rituals, social customs, traditions and fun; being dressed in ethnic wear, adds to the #FestiveWaaliFeeling.In the campaign film, Virat puts it aptly when he says, “Diwali kaaslimazaatoh ethnic mein hi aatahai!”



This is a partnered article with Manyavar and may not necessarily reflect the views of Mid-day editorial

