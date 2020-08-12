Virat Kohli leads cricketers Krishna Janmashtami greetings on social media

On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and current India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended heatwarming wishes to all their fans and followers on social media. Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna.

Sachin Tendulkar took to micro-blogging site Twitter to extend his wishes, saying: "Wishing you all a very happy and blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami."

Wishing you all a very happy & blessed Shri #KrishnaJanmashtami! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/vZKdMb7mgK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 11, 2020

Virat Kohli's tweet on the social media site read: "Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity."

Best wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May you be blessed with peace, love, happiness and prosperity.ðÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 11, 2020

Opener Shikhar Dhawan not only extended Janmashtami greetings, but also urged everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. His tweet read: "A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe."

A #HappyJanmashtami to everyone out there today. Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/hA0VwLTCdW — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 11, 2020

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy Janmashtami everyone. May Lord Krishna be with you and your family always."

Jai Shri Krishna! May the almighty bless you all with wisdom & compassion.#HappyJanmashtami pic.twitter.com/TmxAUUr6Lr — Suresh RainaðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@ImRaina) August 12, 2020

Indian cricketers are currently gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is scheduled to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. A top delegation of BCCI officials are expected to arrive in Dubai by the third week of August to do a recce of the venues.

According to a report in the Gulf Times, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel and Hemang Amin, IPL COO and interim CEO of BCCI, will be heading the team which will have to quarantine themselves for six days on arrival in their hotel rooms before getting to work.

