Virat Kohli lends support to AB de Villiers

cricket-world-cup

Virat Kohli described de Villiers, who was criticised for picking and choosing international assignments after announcing his retirement last year, as the "most honest and committed" person

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has lent his support to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers after the retired South African great broke his silence on his recent controversy.

Kohli described de Villiers, who was criticised for picking and choosing international assignments after announcing his retirement last year, as the "most honest and committed" person.

"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you.

"Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are Always here for you guys" Kohli wrote on De Villiers Instagram.

In the middle of South Africa's World Cup campaign, a media report had claimed that the former Proteas captain had offered to come out of retirement a day before the squad was to be picked.

However, De Villiers, in a detailed statement on Friday, finally broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his international comeback, which never happened, saying he did not demand to come out of retirement at the 11th hour before the World Cup but was privately asked whether he was open to play the 50-over showpiece.

AB de Villiers fans also voiced their support under ABD's post on Twitter:

One thing is missing in world cup 2019 that Sir Ab Devillers not played whole country is miss you sir ð­ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/QlAxY6UW4H — Ayush ranjan âï¸ (@AyushRa61067624) July 12, 2019

Dear @cricketaakash @sanjaymanjrekar @bhogleharsha and all other Commentators who were criticising him , what are ur thoughts on this ? I never thought a cricketer who is loved by millions all over the world will be questioned for his patriotism ð¢ — A sarcaster (@a_sarcaster) July 12, 2019

AB, you don't need to justify. We anyway trust you much more than some stupid who told you to write all this non sense stuff. . You are always a champion who however kept IPL a priority, but still all aspects of life you are a champion. — 911 (@Zingabails) July 12, 2019

No need for explanation. We always love you. Mr 360. Everyone knows that u were seriously missed in this World Cup. pic.twitter.com/DUzmjN0ZLJ — Ashwin (@AshwinKmite) July 12, 2019

Bro , we miss ur game.wish u hadn't retired .u r Thor ! — sarbartha (@sarbartha3) July 13, 2019

U r a star , u were missed in WC19 . Your Fan from Kashmir #ABD . LV U MR #360* â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/8JIb8ELOPU — Aamir Bashir (@AamirBaABD) July 12, 2019

There's no need to explain yourself mate. Would have been awesome to see you at the world cup, South Africa would have looked scary with you back in the team but it was not to be. I hope they find another AB de Villiers someday soon, the cricket world would love it. All the best! — Dickson (@Mike_DicksonNZ) July 12, 2019

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates