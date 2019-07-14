Virat Kohli lends support to AB de Villiers

Search

Updated: Jul 14, 2019, 10:18 IST | mid-day online desk

Virat Kohli described de Villiers, who was criticised for picking and choosing international assignments after announcing his retirement last year, as the "most honest and committed" person

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli has lent his support to Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers after the retired South African great broke his silence on his recent controversy.

"My brother you are the most honest and committed man I know. It's been unfortunate to see this happen to you. But know that we stand with you and believe in you.

"Seeing people enter your personal space has been sad to see and uncalled for. More love and power to you and your beautiful family. Me and Anushka are Always here for you guys" Kohli wrote on De Villiers Instagram.

In the middle of South Africa's World Cup campaign, a media report had claimed that the former Proteas captain had offered to come out of retirement a day before the squad was to be picked.

However, De Villiers, in a detailed statement on Friday, finally broke his silence on the controversy surrounding his international comeback, which never happened, saying he did not demand to come out of retirement at the 11th hour before the World Cup but was privately asked whether he was open to play the 50-over showpiece.

With inputs from PTI

